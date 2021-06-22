INX Media case | Delhi court adjourns hearing against P. Chidambaram for July 9

Special Judge MK Nagpal posted the matter for hearing on July 9 due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A Delhi court on Tuesday adjourned for two weeks a money laundering case allegedly involving former union minister P. Chidambaram, in relation to INX Media scam.

The judge noted that the court was only hearing urgent matters.

Mr Chidambaram was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the INX Media corruption case on August 21, 2019.

On October 16, 2019, the ED arrested him in a related money-laundering case.

Six days later, on October 22, the apex court granted bail to Mr Chidambaram in the case lodged by the CBI. In the ED case, he got bail on December 4, 2019.

The CBI had registered its case on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of ₹305 crore in 2007, during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.

Subsequently, the ED had lodged the money-laundering case.

His son Karti Chidambaram was arrested by CBI in February 2018 and he was granted bail in March 2018 in INX Media corruption case.

He was granted interim bail from the Delhi high court in the money laundering case.