Delhi court acquits former Haryana minister in airhostess suicide case

July 25, 2023 11:23 am | Updated 11:25 am IST

A former air hostess, Sharma, who was previously working with Gopal Kanda’s now-defunct MDLR airlines, had allegedly died by suicide on August 5, 2012 at her Delhi residence

The Hindu Bureau

Former Haryana Minister and accused in the Geetika Sharma suicide case, Gopal Goyal Kanda. Sushil Kumar Verma | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma 

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on July 25 acquitted former minister from Haryana, Gopal Goyal Kanda in connection with air hostess Geetika Sharma suicide case.

A former air hostess, Sharma, who was previously working with Gopal Kanda’s now-defunct MDLR airlines, had allegedly died by suicide on August 5, 2012 at her residence in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar.

She worked as an air hostess and was later made a director in one of Mr. Kanda’s corporate offices in Gurugram.

In her suicide note, Sharma had blamed Mr. Kanda and one of his employees, Aruna Chadha, for harassment. Following her death, a case was registered at the Bharat Nagar police station under various sections of the IPC and the IT Act.

Mr. Kanda belongs to Haryana Lokhit Party, which is a constituent of NDA. Mr. Kanda was present at the meeting of the alliance on July 18.

(Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002 (10 a.m. to 7.30 p.m., Monday-Saturday).

