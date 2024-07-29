ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi coaching centre flooding: Security beefed up as students protest in Old Rajinder Nagar coaching hub

Updated - July 29, 2024 11:03 am IST

Published - July 29, 2024 10:48 am IST - New Delhi

The protesting aspirants have gathered outside Rau's IAS Study Circle demanding justice for the students who lost their lives

PTI

Security personnel stand guard near a UPSC exam coaching centre after three civil services aspirants died when the basement of the coaching centre was flooded by rainwater, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Security has been beefed up in the Old Rajinder Nagar area amid a protest by civil service aspirants over the death of three students due to flooding in their institute's basement following heavy rains, officials said on July 29.

The protesting aspirants have gathered outside Rau's IAS Study Circle demanding justice for the students who lost their lives on Saturday.

"We have deployed paramilitary forces and police in the area to maintain law and order," a senior police officer said.

The three civil services aspirants lost their lives after the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle was flooded following rains on Saturday.

