ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi coaching centre flooding: Five more arrested, including basement owner

Updated - July 29, 2024 12:02 pm IST

Published - July 29, 2024 11:49 am IST

The arrested persons include the owners of the basement and an individual who drove a vehicle which appears to have damaged the gate of the building

The Hindu Bureau

Police personnel detain a student during a protest outside Karol Bagh metro station after 3 UPSC aspirants drown in the flooded basement of Rau’s IAS institute at Old Rajinder Nagar area, in New Delhi on July 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Police on July 29 said that five more persons have been arrested in connection with the UPSC coaching centre case where three students died due to flooding in the institute’s basement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested persons include the owners of the basement and an individual who drove a vehicle which appears to have damaged the gate of the building. With these arrests, total number of persons arrested in the case has gone up to seven, Delhi Police said in a statement.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M. Harsha Vardhan said each floor of the building is owned by a different person. The police are committed to ensuring strict action against all those responsible, the officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Delhi IAS coaching centre ‘held classes in basement’; complaint filed month ago

Meanwhile, the political blame game over the deaths in the national capital continued on July 29. The BJP is set to protest outside the AAP headquarters in Delhi against the alleged “criminal negligence” of the Delhi Government that led to the deaths.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Delhi coaching centre flooding: For many, harrowing memories of narrow escape from death

The AAP will protest outside the office of the Central Government-appointed Lieutenant Governor, demanding the removal of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner and punitive actions against officials who did not desilt the drains. The AAP has been alleging that the L-G is not taking action against officials, despite multiple complaints against them.

(With PTI inputs)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US