Delhi Police on July 29 said that five more persons have been arrested in connection with the UPSC coaching centre case where three students died due to flooding in the institute’s basement.

The arrested persons include the owners of the basement and an individual who drove a vehicle which appears to have damaged the gate of the building. With these arrests, total number of persons arrested in the case has gone up to seven, Delhi Police said in a statement.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M. Harsha Vardhan said each floor of the building is owned by a different person. The police are committed to ensuring strict action against all those responsible, the officer said.

Meanwhile, the political blame game over the deaths in the national capital continued on July 29. The BJP is set to protest outside the AAP headquarters in Delhi against the alleged “criminal negligence” of the Delhi Government that led to the deaths.

The AAP will protest outside the office of the Central Government-appointed Lieutenant Governor, demanding the removal of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner and punitive actions against officials who did not desilt the drains. The AAP has been alleging that the L-G is not taking action against officials, despite multiple complaints against them.

(With PTI inputs)

