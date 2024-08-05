ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi coaching centre deaths: Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance, issues notice to Centre and Delhi government

Updated - August 05, 2024 12:58 pm IST

Published - August 05, 2024 12:32 pm IST

On Friday, the Delhi High Court transferred the probe into the deaths of the three students at Rau’s IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar from the city police to the Central Bureau of Investigation

The Hindu Bureau

Banner outside RAU’S IAS STUDY CIRCLE after the death of three civil services aspirants in New Delhi. File. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

The Supreme Court on August 5 took suo motu cognisance of the death of the drowning incident that took place last month in the basement of Rau’s Study Circle building in Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar last month where three civil services aspirants drowned. It also issued notice to Centre and Delhi government in the matter.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan said the recent incident in the national capital was an eye-opener for all.

Also read | The civil services dream: how Delhi maintains a pull on UPSC aspirants

“These places [coaching centres] have become death chambers. Coaching institutes can operate online unless there is full compliance of the safety norms and basic norms for a dignified life. Coaching centres are playing with the lives of aspirants who come from different parts of the country,” the bench said.

On Friday, the Delhi High Court transferred the probe into the deaths of the three students at Rau’s IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar from the city police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) “to ensure the public has no doubt over the investigation”.

The three who died were Shreya Yadav (25) of Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni (25) from Telangana and Nevin Delvin (24) from Kerala.

IAS aspirants deaths: Why are over 35,000 people drowning every year in India? | In Focus podcast

The Delhi Police has so far arrested seven people in connection with the death of three UPSC aspirants.

Delhi coaching centre deaths: UPSC aspirants meet MCD commissioner, ‘outsiders’ removed from protest

Along with that basements or portions of several coaching centres, which were in violation of laws, were sealed on Monday by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. So far, the civic body has acted against 19 centres, including Rau’s IAS Study Circle where the three aspirants drowned.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also constituted a probe committee that will inquire into the reasons leading to the incident, fix responsibility and suggest policy changes.

(With PTI inputs)

