Delhi coaching centre deaths: NHRC issues notices to Delhi Government, Municipal Commissioner

The NHRC sought a detailed report from them in two weeks

Published - July 30, 2024 04:12 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
National Human Rights Commission India (NHRC) has issued notices to the Delhi government, city police Chief, and Municipal Commissioner in connection with the deaths of three civil services aspirants in the basement of a coaching centre. | Photo Credit: PTI

The National Human Rights Commission India (NHRC) has issued notices to the Delhi Government, city police chief, and Municipal Commissioner in connection with the deaths of three civil services aspirants in the basement of a coaching centre.

“The NHRC sought a detailed report from them in two weeks”, a statement said.

Also Read:Delhi coaching centre flooding: For many, harrowing memories of narrow escape from death

The Delhi Chief Secretary has also been asked to get a thorough survey done to ascertain the exact number of such institutes and coaching centres running in violation of the prescribed norms across Delhi. “Every detail of such institutes, including complaints pending against them and action taken by the department concerned, is to be mentioned in the report”, the statement issued by the NHRC said.

Delhi coaching centre flooding: Five more arrested; MHA forms probe committee

The NHRC said it has "taken suo motu cognisance of media reports that three students drowned in the flooded basement library of a prominent civil services coaching centre in Delhi on July 27".

The news reports indicated that many complaints regarding waterlogging were made to the authorities, but "no action was taken".

Expressing serious concern over the incident, the Commission observed that the contents of the news report indicate negligence on the part of the authorities concerned.

Also Read:Delhi coaching centre deaths: Students demand accountability, voice safety concerns

The Commission also took cognisance of the death of another civil services aspirant in Delhi's Patel Nagar area.

It has been noted that a few days back, reportedly in another incident of authorities' negligence, another civil services aspirant died due to electrocution while crossing a waterlogged street. The Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of it, the statement said.

