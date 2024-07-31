ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi coaching centre deaths: Court rejects bail pleas of SUV driver, basement co-owners

Updated - July 31, 2024 06:12 pm IST

Published - July 31, 2024 06:02 pm IST - New Delhi

The court rejected the bail plea of driver Manuj Kathuria and basement owners Tejinder Singh, Parvinder Singh, Harvinder Singh, and Sarabjeet Singh

PTI

Students during a protest over the deaths of three civil services aspirants due to drowning at a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar area, New Delhi on July 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

A court in Delhi on July 31 (Wednesday) rejected the bail pleas of an SUV driver and four owners of the coaching centre basement in the Old Rajinder Nagar area which was flooded with rainwater and led to the death of three civil services aspirants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Judicial Magistrate Vinod Kumar rejected the bail plea of driver Manuj Kathuria and basement owners Tejinder Singh, Parvinder Singh, Harvinder Singh, and Sarabjeet Singh.

Delhi coaching centre deaths: HC orders removal of encroachments; slams civic officials for ‘criminal neglect’

"All the bail applications are dismissed," the judge said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kathuria has been accused of driving his Force Gurkha car through the street that was flooded by rainwater, causing the water to swell and breach the gates of the three-storey building and inundate the basement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
200 students start indefinite hunger strike near Rau’s IAS Study Circle

The four co-owners have been charged with abetting the offences.

The five accused were arrested on July 29.

Delhi coaching centre deaths: UPSC aspirants meet MCD commissioner, ‘outsiders’ removed from protest

Earlier on July 28, a magisterial court had sent to 14 days judicial custody Rau's IAS Study Circle owner Abhishek Gupta and coordinator Deshpal Singh.

Police have registered an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 105 (culpable homicide), 106(1) (death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), 115(2) (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt)and 290 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down, repairing or constructing buildings).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US