GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi coaching centre deaths: Court grants bail to SUV driver after cops drop culpable homicide charge

During the proceedings, the Delhi police told the court that they have decided to drop 'culpable homicide not amounting to murder' charge against Kathuria

Updated - August 01, 2024 06:33 pm IST

Published - August 01, 2024 06:25 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Banner outside RAU’S IAS study circle after the death of three civil services aspirants as the basement the coaching centre was flooded by rainwater at old Rajinder Nagar in New Delhi on August 01, 2024.

Banner outside RAU’S IAS study circle after the death of three civil services aspirants as the basement the coaching centre was flooded by rainwater at old Rajinder Nagar in New Delhi on August 01, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

A court here on August 1 allowed the second bail plea of an SUV driver, arrested for his alleged role in drowning of three civil services aspirants in the basement of a coaching centre.

During the proceedings, the Delhi Police told the court that they have decided to drop harsher charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against Manuj Kathuria, the SUV driver.

Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Kumar was hearing an appeal against the denial of bail to Kathuria by a magisterial court on Wednesday.

Delhi coaching centre deaths: UPSC aspirants meet MCD commissioner, ‘outsiders’ removed from protest

"The bail is allowed," the judge said.

A detailed order of the court is awaited.

Kathuria was accused of driving his Force Gurkha car through the street that was flooded by rainwater, causing the water to swell and breach the gates of the three-storey building housing the coaching centre and inundate the basement.

During the proceedings, the Delhi police told the court that they have decided to drop 'culpable homicide not amounting to murder' charge against Kathuria.

"During the further investigation, as carried out in the preceding 48 hours, it has transpired that the ingredients of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) is, at this stage, not being sufficiently established," the investigating officer (IO) said in his reply to the appeal.

"The same can be better assessed when the expert team from IIT-Delhi visits the spot and post inspection, submits its findings. Thus, as of now, the primary offence against the accused is of Sec 281 BNS [rash driving or riding on public way] for which the court may kindly pass appropriate orders as deemed fit," the IO added.

On Wednesday, terming the offence as "serious", the magisterial court had denied bail to Kathuria, saying the plea was "untenable at this stage".

The denial of bail by the magisterial court came hours after a Delhi High Court bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan castigated the police for its "strange" probe by arresting the driver.

"What is Delhi Police doing? Have they lost it? What are its officials who are monitoring the probe doing? This is a cover up or what?" the high court said in the forenoon while hearing a PIL seeking a probe into the incident.

Delhi weather: Delhi area where IAS aspirants died flooded again after fresh spell of rain

Kathuria was arrested on Monday along with four co-owners of the basement.

On Sunday, a magisterial court had sent to 14-day judicial custody Rau's IAS Study Circle owner Abhishek Gupta and coordinator Deshpal Singh.

Police have registered an FIR under the BNS sections 105 (culpable homicide), 106(1) (death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), 115(2) (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 290 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down, repairing or constructing buildings).

Related Topics

Delhi / accident (general) / flood / human mishap

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.