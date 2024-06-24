A vacation Bench of the Supreme Court will hear today Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging the Delhi High Court’s suspension of bail granted to him by a trial court in the Delhi excise policy case.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21, could have walked out of Tihar jail on June 21 had the High Court not granted the interim stay relief to the federal anti-money laundering agency.

In its bail order, the trial Court had held that prima facie, Mr. Kejriwal’s guilt was yet to be established and that the ED had failed to furnish direct evidence linking him to the proceeds of crime in the money laundering case. Special Judge Niyay Bindu further claimed that the Central agency was acting with bias against the AAP supremo.

In the High Court, Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, appearing for the ED, had argued that the agency was not given enough time and opportunity by the trial judge to place its arguments against Mr. Kejriwal’s plea for bail. On the other hand, Mr. Kejriwal’s counsel, senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, had argued that the ED was attempting to malign the trial court judge.

The Delhi Chief Minister was arrested by the ED on March 21. The agency had alleged that Mr. Kejriwal was the ‘kingpin’ was the Delhi Excise policy scam. After remaining in jail for weeks, he was released on May 10 by the Supreme Court to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls. He returned to jail on June 2 as the apex court denied him further relief.