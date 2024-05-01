ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi-bound Vistara flight returns to Bhubaneswar after facing hailstorm

May 01, 2024 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The weather system led to cracks in the plane’s windshield and minor damage to the nose of the aircraft; DGCA is investigating the incident

The Hindu Bureau

A Vistara Airbus A320 passenger aircraft prepares to land at an airport. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

A Vistara aircraft from Bhubaneswar to New Delhi was forced to return to the airport in Odisha’s capital city immediately after takeoff on Wednesday as it encountered a hailstorm resulting in cracks in its windshield and minor damage to the nose of the plane.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered an inquiry into the incident. “The crew was taking a deviation when it was hit by a hailstorm. The investigation is in progress,” a DGCA official said.

Confirming the incident, Vistara said the pilots decided to turn back as a precautionary step and the aircraft landed safely at the Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar.

“The aircraft is undergoing necessary checks before resuming operations,” the airline’s press statement said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Vistara also arranged an alternate aircraft to enable Delhi-bound passengers to complete their journey.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US