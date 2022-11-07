Delhi BJP demands CBI probe into conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's claims of bribing AAP

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said a party delegation will soon meet L-G Saxena to press for a probe by the CBI into Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s claims

PTI New Delhi
November 07, 2022 16:18 IST

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi BJP on November 7 demanded a CBI probe into jailed comman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s claims that he had bribed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta also demanded the transfer of jailed AAP Minister Satyendar Jain from Delhi to a prison in either Uttar Pradesh or Haryana.

Mr. Jain is in jail in connection with a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Chandrashekhar has claimed that he paid ₹10 crore to Jain, the then jail minister in the Kejriwal Government, for his protection in prison. The conman has also said he had paid ₹50 crore for a Rajya Sabha seat,” Mr. Gupta said.

The BJP leader said a party delegation will soon meet Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena to press for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into Mr. Chandrashekhar’s claims.

Mr. Chandrashekhar, in one of his letters, had also alleged that he had met AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and that he was asked to arrange ₹500 crore for AAP’s expansion in southern States.

The AAP for its part has alleged the BJP was using Mr. Chandrashekhar as its “star campaigner” fearing defeat in the Gujarat Assembly and Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls.

