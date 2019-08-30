Delhi-based cardiologist summoned by NIA as witness in 2017 terror funding case

Senior Delhi-based cardiologist Dr. Upendra Kaul was summoned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as a witness in the 2017 terror funding case, a senior government official told The Hindu.

Dr. Kaul, chairman of Batra Hospital in south Delhi, was asked to appear before the NIA on Friday at 10.30 a.m.

He was summoned under Section 160 CrPC (Police officer' s power to require attendance of witnesses) read with 43F of UAPA (Obligation to furnish information).

The summons come days after Dr. Kaul appeared on NDTV on a discussion on amendment to Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu aand Kashmir.

Speaking on the show recorded on August 8, Dr. Kaul said, “Is it revenge now? What was done in 1990 [exodus of Kashmiri Pandits] ...are we taking revenge on Kashmiri Muslims now? That I cannot understand, Article 370 and politics of 370, it has has been hollowed ...as Nehru said it will die on its own. ...people in rest of the country do not even know what 370 means....”

The NIA registered the case on May 30, 2017 against “separatist and secessionist leaders, including members of the Hurriyat Conference, who have been acting in connivance with active militants of the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Dukhtaran-e-Millat, LeT, other outfits and gangs.”

The case was registered for raising, receiving and collecting funds through various illegal means, including hawala, for funding separatist and terrorist activities in J&K and for causing disruption in the Valley by way of pelting security forces with stones, burning schools, damaging public property and waging war against India.

The NIA has filed charge sheet against several suspects in the case.