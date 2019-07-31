National

Delhi assures aid for Indian held in Serbia

India is ensuring all possible help for a Hyderabad-based businessman arrested by Serbian authorities. Nimmagadda Prasad’s legal team in Serbia is in contact with the Indian authorities, sources said.

“The Indian Embassy is aware (of the case). They are in touch with his lawyer and family members. We have sought consular access at the earliest,” said a source familiar with the case. Initial reports suggest Mr Prasad was arrested after Ra’s El Khaima of the UAE complained about him as the two sides had commercial ties.

