Delhi Assembly polls: ECI appoints new DCP for southeast Delhi

After removing the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)-South East Delhi Chinmoy Biswal on Sunday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday appointed 2010 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Rajendra Prasad Meena to the post.

Mr. Meena, who had been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP)-North East Delhi, was told to take charge of the new role immediately, according to an ECI letter to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. With elections to the Delhi Assembly on Saturday, the ECI had reviewed the law and order situation in the city in the wake of two firing incidents at protest sites in southeast Delhi.

Since December, when Parliament passed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), anti-CAA protests have been staged outside Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaheen Bagh. Two firing incidents at the two protest sites last week preceded the ECI’s move to remove DCP Biswal.