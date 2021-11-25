Delhi Assembly panel summons Kangana Ranaut over Instagram posts against Sikhs

NEW DELHI:

25 November 2021 12:54 IST

Committee says it has received complaints on “offensive” remarks by actor

The Delhi Legislative Assembly’s Committee on Peace and Harmony has summoned Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut over what it termed “outrageously offensive and derogatory” remarks on social media against the Sikh community.

The committee, led by AAP MLA Raghav Chadha, said it had received multiple complaints on “outrageously offensive and derogatory Instagram stories/posts” allegedly published by Ms. Ranaut.

According to the complainants, the stories published by Ms. Ranaut on her Instagram account, which has a massive reach and is followed by around 80 lakh people worldwide, specifically illustrate instances that “hurt the religious sentiments of Sikh community” and have “a tendency to disturb the peace and harmony in society.”

The complaints, according to the committee, state that Ms. Ranaut had allegedly labelled the Sikh community as Khalistani terrorists, which led to unbearable humiliation for the community and also apprehensions regarding their safety, life and liberty.

Through the complaints addressed to the committee and its chairman Raghav Chadha, the complainants have implored the committee to take immediate note of the issue. Subsequently, after vetting the complaints and deliberating on the issues raised, the Committee on Peace and Harmony took prompt cognisance of the matter.

The actor has been told to appear on December 6.

According to the committee, it is duly empowered to consider factors and situations that have the potential to disturb communal harmony in the National Capital and suggest measures to eliminate such factors and deal with such situations so as to establish harmony among different religious or linguistic communities or social groups.