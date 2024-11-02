ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi AQI at 296, smog engulfs city

Published - November 02, 2024 09:47 am IST - New Delhi

The AQI was marked ‘very poor’ in different parts of the city

ANI

A view of Akshardham Temple amid smog as air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category, in New Delhi | Photo Credit: ANI

A thin layer of smog engulfed the national capital and the AQI was recorded at 296 at 7 a.m. on Saturday (November 2, 2024), according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

ADVERTISEMENT

In Anand Vihar, the AQI was recorded at a very poor category of 380 at 7 a.m.; in ITO, it was 253 (poor) at 6 a.m.; in R.K. Puram, it was 346 (very poor) at 6 a,m,; in IGI Airport T3 it was 342 (very poor) at 6 a,m,; and in Dwarka Sector 8 the AQI was 308 (very poor) at 7 a.m., according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

99 cities recorded ‘poor’ air quality a day after Deepavali 

A cyclist near India Gate told ANI that air pollution makes breathing difficult while cycling, jogging, or engaging in heavy physical activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are serious problems because of pollution; if you look around, the air is polluted. When you walk normally, you don’t feel it, but if you cycle, jog or do any heavy work, you will feel that it is quite difficult to breathe,” a cyclist told ANI.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Delhi air pollution: Thank people of Delhi for stopping AQI from slipping to 'severe' category on Diwali, says Gopal Rai

On Friday (November 2, 2024) a day after the Diwali celebration, the city’s air quality was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Most areas in the capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) over 350, raising health concerns for residents.

At around 7:00 a.m., Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 395, Aya Nagar stood at 352, Jahangirpuri at 390, and Dwarka reached 376. All these areas reported ‘very poor’ air quality levels, posing significant health risks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US