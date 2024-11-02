GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi AQI at 296, smog engulfs city

The AQI was marked ‘very poor’ in different parts of the city

Published - November 02, 2024 09:47 am IST - New Delhi

ANI
A view of Akshardham Temple amid smog as air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category, in New Delhi

A view of Akshardham Temple amid smog as air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category, in New Delhi | Photo Credit: ANI

A thin layer of smog engulfed the national capital and the AQI was recorded at 296 at 7 a.m. on Saturday (November 2, 2024), according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

In Anand Vihar, the AQI was recorded at a very poor category of 380 at 7 a.m.; in ITO, it was 253 (poor) at 6 a.m.; in R.K. Puram, it was 346 (very poor) at 6 a,m,; in IGI Airport T3 it was 342 (very poor) at 6 a,m,; and in Dwarka Sector 8 the AQI was 308 (very poor) at 7 a.m., according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

99 cities recorded ‘poor’ air quality a day after Deepavali 

A cyclist near India Gate told ANI that air pollution makes breathing difficult while cycling, jogging, or engaging in heavy physical activities.

“There are serious problems because of pollution; if you look around, the air is polluted. When you walk normally, you don’t feel it, but if you cycle, jog or do any heavy work, you will feel that it is quite difficult to breathe,” a cyclist told ANI.

Delhi air pollution: Thank people of Delhi for stopping AQI from slipping to 'severe' category on Diwali, says Gopal Rai

On Friday (November 2, 2024) a day after the Diwali celebration, the city’s air quality was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Most areas in the capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) over 350, raising health concerns for residents.

At around 7:00 a.m., Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 395, Aya Nagar stood at 352, Jahangirpuri at 390, and Dwarka reached 376. All these areas reported ‘very poor’ air quality levels, posing significant health risks.

Published - November 02, 2024 09:47 am IST

Related Topics

India / Delhi / pollution / weather

