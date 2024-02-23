Delhi approaches Moscow for early discharge of Indian ‘army helpers’

February 23, 2024 11:52 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - NEW DELHI

India has approached the Russian authorities for “early discharge” of Indians working as support staff with the Russian Army, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday, urging Indian nationals to stay away from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The comments by MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal came after a February 20 report by The Hindu that at least three Indians who were hired as security helpers by Russia were forced to fight alongside the country’s forces along its border with Ukraine. The Hindu subsequently reported that there are around 100 Indians who are said to have been hired by the Russian Army over the past year.

“We are aware that a few Indian nationals have signed up for support jobs with the Russian army. The Indian embassy has regularly taken up this matter with the relevant Russian authorities for their early discharge. We urge all Indian nationals to exercise due caution and stay away from this conflict,” Mr. Jaiswal said.

Owaisi’s plea

The issue was first flagged by AIMIM Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi, who wrote to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on January 25 seeking their return.

On Wednesday, Mr. Owaisi posted on X, “Sir @DrSJaishankar kindly use your good offices to bring these men back home. Their lives are at risk & their families are justifiably worried.”

Russia and Ukraine have been at war since February 24, 2022. While a few Indians volunteered to join the International Legion created to fight against Russian forces in Ukraine in 2022, the presence of Indians in a combat role on the Russian side of the conflict has been reported and acknowledged for the first time.

