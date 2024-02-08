Delhi and Punjab CMs, INDIA leaders join Kerala’s protest against Centre’s policies

February 08, 2024 01:46 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST - New Delhi

The protest organised by the Kerala government at Jantar Mantar here on February 8 (Thursday) against the alleged attacks on federalism by the Centre, especially anomalies in devolution of resources, turned out to be a gathering of Opposition States.

Besides Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who inaugurated the protest, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann joined the protests. Senior political leaders such as CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D. Raja, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, Rajya Sabha member and lawyer Kapil Sibal, Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and several Ministers, MPs and MLAs belonging to the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala too attended the gathering. Members of INDIA bloc partners other than the Congress and the Trinamool Congress also participated in the protest.

Democratic protest: Vijayan

In his inaugural address, Mr. Vijayan said when federalism is destroyed, it will cause losses to all the States.

“On top of that are the politically motivated actions against non-BJP-run States. Efforts are on by certain sections to depict the genuine demands of States as an issue of north-south divide. It is totally untrue, unfounded and baseless. Ours is a democratic protest against the undoing of federal structure and the sheer discrimination against the States irrespective of north-south considerations. However, taking into account the interests of our people and our State, we cannot be quiet,” he said.

Governors creating impediments: Kejriwal

Mr. Kejriwal said the situation has become such that the States have to come to Jantar Mantar to protest demanding their rights.

“Mr. Vijayan is not here to ask some money for his family. He is here to get the allocations due to Kerala,” said Mr. Kejriwal, adding that other than denying resources, the Centre is using Governors and Lieutenant Governors to create impediments to the Opposition-ruled governments.

He referred to the arrests of Opposition leaders and said it is “a tactic” used by the BJP to silence Opposition. “We, the Opposition parties, represent 70 crore people of this country. Are you considering these States as your enemies?” Mr. Kejriwal asked, seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s explanation on the “attacks on federal rights.”

Mr. Mann said the Centre has denied shares of revenues to Punjab too. He said the BJP is “busy communalising” the country and that Punjab needs no lessons from the Sangh Parivar on patriotism.

