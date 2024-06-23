GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi airport bomb scare: 13-year-old boy apprehended, sent email 'just for fun'

A team was sent to Pithoragarh in Uttranchal, and the boy was apprehended for sending the hoax email, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani said.

Published - June 23, 2024 03:20 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A view of the Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport. File (representational image)

A view of the Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport. File (representational image) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A 13-year-old boy was apprehended for allegedly sending an email to the Delhi Airport falsely claiming that a bomb had been planted in the Dubai-bound flight, police said on June 23. The boy had sent the mail "just for fun" after being influenced by the news of another teenager who made a hoax bomb threat call a few days ago, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani said.

The incident occurred on June 17 when a complaint was registered regarding a bomb threat on a Dubai-bound flight on June 18, DCP said.

41 airports go into a tizzy after receiving bomb threat by email

Based on the complaint, an FIR was lodged, and an investigation was launched. All the guidelines, protocols and SOPs were followed to ensure the safety and security of the passengers, DCP said.

“Airport was put on high alert, and an emergency was declared,” she said. However, during the investigation, the email was found to be a hoax, she said.

“During the investigation, it was revealed that the e-mail ID was deleted just after sending the email. The email was traced at Pithoragarh in Uttranchal,” Ms. Rangnani said. A team was sent, and the boy was apprehended for sending the hoax email, she said.

“The boy told the police team that his parents had given a mobile to him for study purposes through which he sent the email and later deleted his ID. He did not share any information with his parents as he was scared. He was apprehended and handed over to his parents,” she added.

