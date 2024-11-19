Delhi air pollution: CJI Sanjeev Khanna gives lawyers the option to appear online

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) left it to lawyers to either opt for online mode of appearance or appear in person for their cases, following the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM)‘ s Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) restrictions in the national capital due to air pollution.

The clarification was in response to requests made in open court by Supreme Court Bar Association president, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan for courts to go completely online considering the GRAP-IV restrictions.

Mr. Sibal said pollution levels continue to remain very high. Lawyers should be allowed to appear online not only in the Supreme Court but also the High Court.

Mr. Mehta seconded the request for virtual hearings.

Mr. Sankaranarayanan, who appears in the Delhi pollution case for a petitioner, said GRAP-IV does not cover courts.

“At least 10000 lawyers come to the Supreme Court everyday. This does not include their clerks, juniors and litigants and others,” Mr. Sankaranarayanan addressed the CJI.

Chief Justice Khanna said the court has already given lawyers an option.

“It is for the lawyers to take the option,” Chief Justice Khanna said.

