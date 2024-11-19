ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi air pollution: CJI Sanjeev Khanna gives lawyers the option to appear online

Updated - November 19, 2024 11:05 am IST - New Delhi

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna’s oral instruction to lawyers to either opt for online mode or in person appearance follows a request made senior advocate Kapil Sibal.

The Hindu Bureau

An anti-smog gun sprays mist to mitigate smoggy conditions, in New Delhi, Tuesday, November 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) left it to lawyers to either opt for online mode of appearance or appear in person for their cases, following the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM)‘ s Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) restrictions in the national capital due to air pollution.

ADVERTISEMENT

The clarification was in response to requests made in open court by Supreme Court Bar Association president, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan for courts to go completely online considering the GRAP-IV restrictions.

Watch: GRAP Stage 3: What’s banned and what’s allowed in Delhi?

Mr. Sibal said pollution levels continue to remain very high. Lawyers should be allowed to appear online not only in the Supreme Court but also the High Court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Mehta seconded the request for virtual hearings.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Sankaranarayanan, who appears in the Delhi pollution case for a petitioner, said GRAP-IV does not cover courts.

“At least 10000 lawyers come to the Supreme Court everyday. This does not include their clerks, juniors and litigants and others,” Mr. Sankaranarayanan addressed the CJI.

Chief Justice Khanna said the court has already given lawyers an option.

“It is for the lawyers to take the option,” Chief Justice Khanna said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US