 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi air pollution: CJI Sanjeev Khanna gives lawyers the option to appear online

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna’s oral instruction to lawyers to either opt for online mode or in person appearance follows a request made senior advocate Kapil Sibal.

Updated - November 19, 2024 11:05 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
An anti-smog gun sprays mist to mitigate smoggy conditions, in New Delhi, Tuesday, November 19, 2024.

An anti-smog gun sprays mist to mitigate smoggy conditions, in New Delhi, Tuesday, November 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) left it to lawyers to either opt for online mode of appearance or appear in person for their cases, following the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM)‘ s Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) restrictions in the national capital due to air pollution.

The clarification was in response to requests made in open court by Supreme Court Bar Association president, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan for courts to go completely online considering the GRAP-IV restrictions.

Watch: GRAP Stage 3: What’s banned and what’s allowed in Delhi?

Mr. Sibal said pollution levels continue to remain very high. Lawyers should be allowed to appear online not only in the Supreme Court but also the High Court.

Mr. Mehta seconded the request for virtual hearings.

Mr. Sankaranarayanan, who appears in the Delhi pollution case for a petitioner, said GRAP-IV does not cover courts.

“At least 10000 lawyers come to the Supreme Court everyday. This does not include their clerks, juniors and litigants and others,” Mr. Sankaranarayanan addressed the CJI.

Chief Justice Khanna said the court has already given lawyers an option.

“It is for the lawyers to take the option,” Chief Justice Khanna said.

Published - November 19, 2024 11:01 am IST

Related Topics

air pollution / emergency planning / Delhi / lawyer

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.