National

Delegation of Muslim spiritual leaders to visit Jammu and Kashmir

Security personnel stand guard outside the main gate of a college in Srinagar, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. The efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir administration to reopen colleges in the Valley failed as students did not turn up for their classes.

Security personnel stand guard outside the main gate of a college in Srinagar, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. The efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir administration to reopen colleges in the Valley failed as students did not turn up for their classes.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

The delegation members are from Rajasthan, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Bihar.

A delegation of Sufi leaders and spiritual heads of various shrines across the country will visit Jammu and Kashmir between October 12 and 14 to meet the locals and assess the ground situation there.

The spiritual head of Ajmer dargah, Zainul Abedin Ali Khan, has taken the initiative to send the delegation comprising 18 members that will be led by his son Nasiruddin Chisty.

“Kashmir has been a sufferer of false propaganda which is executed against India from across the border. I felt the necessity that we should interact with Kashmiri people, particularly youths, and work for prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir. Therefore the decision to send a delegation to J&K was taken,” the Ajmer dargah Deewan said in Ajmer on Thursday.

“We would like to act as a bridge between the Kashmiri (people) and prosperity,” he added.

He said that the Union government and other authorities have been informed about the visit of the delegation, which will leave New Delhi on October 12.

The delegation members are from Rajasthan, (Ajmer, Jaipur and Jhunjhjunu), Hyderabad, New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Bihar.

Mr. Chisty said that the delegation members will be interacting mainly with youngsters in Jammu and Kashmir and will assess the ground reality.

“Our aim is to build trust among youths and other people and to bring them into the mainstream,” Mr. Chisty said.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Other States National
Jammu and Kashmir
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 10, 2019 6:11:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/delegation-of-muslim-spiritual-leaders-to-visit-jammu-and-kashmir/article29643555.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY