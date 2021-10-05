Delegation of five TMC MPs eludes police, meets families of Lakhimpur Kheri victims

Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen. File

Kin want justice, not just compensation: TMC MP

A five member delegation of the Trinamool Congress managed to sneak into Lakhimpur Kheri onTuesday and meet the families of farmers killed when vehicles in Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s convoy allegedly ran amok.

Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen who was part of the delegation, said it was shameful that in the 75th year of India’s Independence, the MPs and MLAs, who are meant to uphold the law, were brazenly committing murders and getting away with it.

Ms. Sen along with her Rajya Sabha colleagues Abir Ranjan Biswas and Sushmita Dev and Lok Sabha MPs Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Protima Mandal spent 14-hours on the road from Delhi to reach Lakhimpur Kheri on Monday night. At various checkposts en route where they were stopped, they escaped police scrutiny by posing as tourists. They stayed the night at Lakhimpur Kheri avoiding detection. Early on Tuesday they managed to visit the homes of 20-year-old Lovpreet Singh and 60-year-old Nachattar Singh.

“Justice is all that the families are demanding. Their mouths can’t be shut down by compensations. They want immediate arrest of MOS Home Ajay Mishra Teni and his son Ashish Mishra, whose culpability in the incident has been proven beyond doubt,” Ms. Sen told The Hindu.

It was only when the TMC delegation was leaving Nachattar Singh’s home, that the police discovered them. Ms Sen said the police misbehaved with them and tried to obstruct their way as they left the village.

It is shameful, she said, that elected representatives of the country are barred without any valid reasons from visiting parts of Uttar Pradesh.

“The BJP MPs and MLAs are getting away with brazen murders under the Narendra Modi regime. What can be more shameful and shocking than this? And let us not forget that this is happening when the country is celebrating 75th year of Independence,” Ms Sen said.