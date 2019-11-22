Delegation led by Yashwant Sinha visits Kashmir to assess ground situation

A civil society delegation led by former Union minister Yashwant Sinha arrived in Kashmir on Friday to assess the situation in the region and the economic losses suffered by people over the last three months due to the shutdown following the Centre’s move on Article 370.

Apart from Mr. Sinha, the other members of the ‘Concerned Citizens Group’ includes former chief Information commissioner Wajahat Habibullah, former Air vice marshall Kapil Kak, journalist Bharat Bhushan and Sushoba Bharve.

The group had made attempts to visit Kashmir earlier as well, but were not allowed by authorities and had to return from the airport here.

“There were very different reports about Kashmir, one the government reports and the other the reports by foreign media. Our aim was to see for ourselves how the situation was here. I thank the administration that we were allowed this time, unlike the last time,” the former finance minister said.

He said the group would meet a cross-section of people to know their problems and assess the nature of losses suffered by them.

“We saw that all shops are closed which is not normal. We wanted to assess the situation on the ground and talk to the people. We also want to assess the economic losses suffered by the people since the government took the decision on August 5,” he said.

“We will try to meet the mainstream leaders if we are allowed to meet them,” Mr. Sinha said.

The group later interacted with the members of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), the apex trade body in the valley.