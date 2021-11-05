National

‘Delay in preliminary enquiry not ground for quashing graft case’

The Supreme Court has held that delay in completion of the Preliminary Enquiry (PE) is not a ground for quashing a corruption case.

The PE is only an enquiry to gather prima facie information to register an FIR and not an investigation under the Code of Criminal Procedure, a Bench of Justices M.R. Shah and A.S. Bopanna observed in a recent judgment.

“While considering the prima facie case for the purpose of registering the FIR, some enquiry/investigation is bound to be there. However, the same shall be only for the purpose of finding out a prima facie case for the purpose of registration of the FIR,” Justice Shah clarified in the judgment. The court said whatever enquiry was conducted at the stage of PE could by no stretch of imagination be considered as investigation under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). An investigation under the CrPC could only be after registration of the FIR.

Further, the Court said a corruption case could not be quashed by a lower court merely on the ground that “some more time” was taken to find out whether the allegations against the suspected person were prima facie true.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 5, 2021 10:29:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/delay-in-preliminary-enquiry-not-ground-for-quashing-graft-case/article37347198.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY