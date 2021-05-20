Delay in land acquisition hits railway projects in several States

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal takes up issue with Chief Ministers

New lines/gauge doubling projects worth several hundred crores of rupees have been stalled in at least a dozen States due to delay in land acquisition.

Even after depositing about ₹3,600 crore for acquiring vast stretches of land in these States, the process has not been completed, delaying the execution of the projects. Also, projects approved on cost-sharing basis remained a non-starter since many States had not deposited their share totalling to the tune of ₹7,473 crore.

Earlier this month, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal wrote to Chief Ministers of the 14 States, requesting them to expedite the process of land acquisition and expressed concern that the funds were lying idle with the States. He also called for early deposit of the State’s share in cost-sharing projects.

For instance, writing to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, the Railway Minister said the railways had taken up 32 projects (16 new lines and 16 gauge doubling works) worth ₹64,429 crore covering 5,704 km, mostly in Andhra Pradesh and partly in Tamil Nadu.

A sum of ₹430.79 crore was deposited for acquisition of 1,400 hectares of land for 10 projects. But the land was yet to be handed over by the State government, resulting in a delay in execution of projects, besides blocking railway capital that otherwise could have been utilised for executing other projects in the State.

He said all the seven cost-sharing projects in Andhra Pradesh were suffering due to non-deposit of cost share amount of ₹2,956.47 crore by the State.

“State Government has to confirm to share 50% cost of Bhadrachalam-Kovur new line project (AP portion) as Government of Andhra Pradesh is reluctant to deposit their share in cost sharing projects. Non-acquisition of lands and non-deposition of cost share is adversely affecting execution of railway projects in Andhra Pradesh,” Mr. Goyal said.

In his letter to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Mr. Goyal said railways had reposted ₹1,104 crore for acquisition of 739 hectares of land for nine projects. Similarly, the Railway Minister wrote to the Chief Ministers of Odisha, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya and a few other States, pointing to the deposit of funds and delay in land acquisition.

On the status of projects in Meghalaya, Mr. Goyal wrote to Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma saying that the expansion of rail network in northeast region was one of the priority areas for the Centre. The two projects (Tetelia-Byrnihat and Byrnihat-Shillong) taken up to connect the capital of Meghalaya had come to a standstill due to law & order problems. He sought the Chief Minister’s intervention to expedite the two projects that were of national importance.

In these 14 States, the railways have taken up new line/gauge doubling projects worth ₹6.14 lakh crore.