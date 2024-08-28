Delay in forming standing committees has profound implications for democratic process: Derek O’ Brien 

Trinamool Congress’s Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien, in a letter to the leader of the House J.P. Nadda, complained about the delay in constitution of Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees. His letter comes amidst intense negotiations between the government and Opposition on control of the committees.

The department-related Standing Committees are an essential part of the parliamentary oversight mechanism. There are 24 such committees that closely monitor the working of various Ministries. Sixteen of these are headed by Lok Sabha members and eight by their Rajya Sabha counterparts. The Congress is looking to chair four committees. “As the largest Opposition party in both Houses of Parliament, we have asked for the Chairperson’s position for Finance, External Affairs and Defence. These three are non-negotiable,” a senior Congress leader said. According to sources, there have been a few rounds of meetings between the Congress and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Mr. O’ Brien said that the delay in the constitution of these committees has profound implications for the democratic process. In his letter to Mr. Nadda dated August 27, Mr. O’Brien said that as per the request of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat dated July 9, different parties had to submit their nominations before July 17, prior to the start of the Monsoon Session.

He said the Trinamool submitted its nominations on July 12 and that he had been assured the panels will be formed within the duration of the Monsoon Session. “This has profound implications for our democratic process and the quality of legislation enacted. Allow me to point out that in recent years, there has been a marked reduction in the number of Bills referred to Parliamentary Standing Committees or Select Committees for thorough scrutiny,” he added.

Only 13% of the Bills passed in the Rajya Sabha between 2014-24 were referred to Parliamentary Committees, while 16% were referred to Standing Committees in the 17th Lok Sabha (2019-2024), he said.

He also listed legislations like the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Bill, 2023, farm Bills and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023 as examples of important legislation passed without proper scrutiny.

Mr. O’Brien further said there has been a reduction in the number of working days of Parliament.

“The duration of parliamentary sessions is a very limited time to consult stakeholders and get into the intricacies of the matters discussed in the House. Since DPSCs [Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees] give more time for members to discuss important matters, the members are eager to start with the same,” he said.