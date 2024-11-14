Defence Space Agency conducts maiden tabletop exercise ‘Antariksha Abhyas’

The tri-service Defence Space Agency has conducted its maiden tabletop Exercise ‘Antariksha Abhyas 2024’ aimed at bolstering the strategic readiness of the Indian armed forces in the domain of space warfare. The three-day exercise concluded on Wednesday (November 13, 2024).

“Key components of the exercise included focused discussions on emerging space technologies, space situational awareness and India’s space programmes. The discussions highlighted the importance of monitoring and protecting critical assets and maintaining situational awareness in the increasingly contested space environment,” a Defence Ministry statement said.

India is well positioned to navigate the challenges posed to space-based capabilities, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan said in his opening address at the exercise on Monday (November 11, 2024). “Space, once considered the final frontier is now the critical enabler of India’s defence and security apparatus. With its rich legacy of space exploration and growing military capabilities, India is well positioned to navigate the challenges posed to space-based capabilities”.

One of the aims of the exercise was also to identify vulnerabilities in conduct of operations in the event of denial or disruptions of space-based services.

Throughout the three-day event, participants engaged in scenario-based exercises, facilitated by subject experts from various Ministries and Departments of the government, besides military, scientific and academia, the Ministry said. The experts provided valuable insights into the present and future landscape of military space capabilities and technologies, elucidating specific challenges faced in defence space operations and also the evolving nature of space safety, security, and international space laws.

Key outcomes included refined strategies for operational preparedness, a robust framework for future collaboration and a clear road map for advancing India’s Space doctrine and capabilities in line with national security objectives, the Ministry said adding, “Antariksha Abhyas 2024 successfully met its objectives of improving interoperability, fostering mutual understanding and enhancing cohesion between the tri-services and Defence Space Agency.”

