ADVERTISEMENT

Defence Secretary Aramane Giridhar gets extension in service till October next year

February 24, 2023 01:38 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - NEW DELHI

He took over as Defence Secretary on November 1 last year and was to retire in June after completing 60 years of superannuation

PTI

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane gets an extension in service | File Photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Defence Secretary Aramane Giridhar was on Thursday given an extension in service till October next year, a Personnel Ministry order said.

Mr. Giridhar, a 1988-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, took over as the Defence Secretary on November 1 last year.

He was due to retire in June after completing 60 years of superannuation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in service for a period up to 31.10.2024, the order said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

defence

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US