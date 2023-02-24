Defence Secretary Aramane Giridhar gets extension in service till October next year

February 24, 2023 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - NEW DELHI

Defence Secretary Aramane Giridhar was on Thursday given an extension in service till October next year, a Personnel Ministry order said.

Mr. Giridhar, a 1988-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, took over as the Defence Secretary on November 1 last year.

He was due to retire in June after completing 60 years of superannuation.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in service for a period up to 31.10.2024, the order said.