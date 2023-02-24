HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Defence Secretary Aramane Giridhar gets extension in service till October next year

He took over as Defence Secretary on November 1 last year and was to retire in June after completing 60 years of superannuation

February 24, 2023 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - NEW DELHI

PTI
Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane gets an extension in service | File Photo

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane gets an extension in service | File Photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Defence Secretary Aramane Giridhar was on Thursday given an extension in service till October next year, a Personnel Ministry order said.

Mr. Giridhar, a 1988-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, took over as the Defence Secretary on November 1 last year.

He was due to retire in June after completing 60 years of superannuation.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in service for a period up to 31.10.2024, the order said.

Related Topics

defence

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.