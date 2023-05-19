ADVERTISEMENT

Defence production crosses ₹1 lakh crore for first time

May 19, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Under the Make in India push, there has been lot of focus on increasing domestic defence manufacturing, encourage private sector involvement as well as boost exports. 

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the Defence Expo. The value of defence production in Financial Year 2022-23 has crossed the figure of ₹1 lakh crore for the first time ever, according to the Defence Ministry.  | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

The value of defence production in Financial Year 2022-23 has crossed the figure of ₹1 lakh crore for the first time ever, according to the Defence Ministry. 

“The value currently stands ₹1,06,800 crore and it will go further up once the data is received from the remaining private defence industries,” a Defence Ministry statement said. “The current value of defence production in FY 2022-23 is a rise of more than 12% over FY 2021-22, when the figure was ₹95,000 crore.”

Stating that the Government is continuously working with defence industries and their associations to remove the challenges faced by them and promote defence production in the country, the statement noted that a number of policy reforms have been taken to achieve the objective of ease of doing business, including the integration of Micro,Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and start-ups into the supply chain.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Due to these policies, the industries, including MSMEs and start-ups, are forthcoming in defence design, development and manufacturing and there is almost a 200% increase in the number of defence licenses issued to the industries in the last 7-8 years by the Government,” the statement added.

Under the Make in India push, there has been lot of focus on increasing domestic defence manufacturing, encourage private sector involvement as well as boost exports. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US