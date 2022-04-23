Defence PRO deletes Iftar tweet after criticism
Comment drew swift condemnation from a cross section of people
Social media was abuzz on Saturday after the Twitter handle of the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Defence in Jammu deleted a post showcasing the Army’s tradition of holding Iftar after criticism from Suresh Chavhanke, CMD and editor–in–chief of Sudarshan News TV.
“Keeping alive the traditions of secularism, an Iftar was organised by the Indian Army at Arnora in Doda district,” PRO Jammu tweeted on April 21 along with pictures in which the General Officer Commanding Delta Force of the Army’s Rashtriya Rifles was seen interacting and taking food together with locals.
This has been a practice by several Army formations in Jammu and Kashmir as part of outreach to the locals.
Responding to this tweet, later in the day, Mr. Chavhanke tweeted, “Ab ye bimari Bhartiya sena mein bhi ghuss gayi hai? Dukhad…” [Now this disease has spread even in the Indian Army? Sad].
The comment drew swift condemnation from a cross section of people on social media.
There was no response from the MoD or the Army to the comment and the original tweet by PRO Jammu was later deleted.
