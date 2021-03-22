Defence Ministry to procure 1,300 locally made light combat vehicles

The induction of the vehicles is planned to be completed in four years.

﻿The Ministry of Defense on Tuesday signed a ₹1,056 crore contract with Mahindra Defence Systems Limited (MDSL) for the supply of 1,300 Light Specialist Vehicles (LSV) to the Army.

“The induction of the vehicles is planned to be completed in four years,” a Ministry statement said. The LSV will be authorised to various fighting units for carriage of medium machine guns, automatic grenade launchers as well as anti-tank guided missiles, it stated.

The LSV is indigenously designed and developed by MDSL and the vehicles are extremely agile with all round protection against small arms fire, the statement added.