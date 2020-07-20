Defence Ministry signs ₹557-cr. deal for T-90 tanks mine ploughs

The Acquisition Wing of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Monday signed a ₹557-crore contract with the Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) for the procurement of 1,512 mine ploughs for T-90 Tanks.

“These mine ploughs will be fitted on T-90 Tanks of the Indian Armoured Corps which will facilitate individual mobility to the tanks while negotiating mine field. The mobility of the tank fleet will enhance manifold which in turn would extend the reach of the armoured formations deep into enemy territory without becoming a mine causality,” the Ministry said in a statement. The induction is expected to be completed by 2027.

As per the procedure, the contract has Buy and Make (Indian) categorisation with a minimum of 50% indigenous content in the Make portion, the statement said.