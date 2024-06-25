Defence Ministry signs 350th contract under iDEX for miniaturised satellite

The 350th contract under the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX), the flagship initiative of the Ministry of Defence was signed with SpacePixxel Technologies Pvt Ltd for the design and development of a ‘miniaturised satellite capable of carrying electro-optical, infrared, synthetic aperture radar, and hyperspectral payloads up to 150 kgs’, the defence ministry announced on Tuesday.

This challenge is being led by the Indian Air Force. The 150th iDEX contract was signed in December 2022.

“This 350th iDEX contract enables innovation in space electronics, wherein many payloads earlier deployed on dedicated large satellites are now being miniaturised,” the Ministry said. The modular small satellite will integrate multiple miniaturised payloads as per requirement, providing advantages like faster and economical deployment, ease of manufacturing, scalability, adaptability, and less environmental impact, it stated.

The contract was exchanged between Additional Secretary (Defence Production) & CEO, Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO) Anurag Bajpai and Founder and CEO of SpacePixxel Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Awais Ahmed Nadeem Alduri. SpacePixxel has been actively working to build and launch high-resolution hyperspectral imaging satellites to provide detailed earth observation data, the statement said.

Established by the DIO under the Department of Defence Production, iDEX has launched 11 editions of the Defence India Start-up Challenge and recently unveiled the Acing Development of Innovative Technologies with iDEX (ADITI) scheme to promote innovations in critical and strategic defence technologies. Till now, procurement of 35 items, worth over ₹2,000 crore, has been cleared.

The iDEX was the recipient of Prime Minister Award for Public Policy in Innovation Category in 2021 and is currently engaged with over 400 start-ups and MSMEs.

