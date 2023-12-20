ADVERTISEMENT

Defence Ministry signs ₹1,614.89 crore deal for 6 next-gen OPVs for Coast Guard

December 20, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The vessels will be indigenously designed, developed and manufactured by Mazagon Dockyard Shipbuilders Ltd, Mumbai and delivered in 66 months

Dinakar Peri
Dinakar Peri

These multirole state-of-the-art vessels will be indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured by MDL, and will be delivered in a total period of 66 months. Photo: X/@airnewsalerts

The Defence Ministry on December 20 signed a ₹1,614.89 crore contract with Mazagon Dockyard Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai for procurement of six next-generation Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPV) for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG).

“Out of the six vessels being procured, four would replace the existing ageing OPVs and the other two would augment the ICG fleet,” the Ministry said in a statement. These modern and high-tech ships will play a critical role in enhancing surveillance, law enforcement, search and rescue, maritime pollution response, and other important capabilities including humanitarian assistance by the ICG, it stated.

‘AI capable’

The Coast Guard said that along with several high-tech advanced features and equipment, these 115 m OPVs would be equipped with multipurpose drones, AI capability, and wirelessly-controlled remote water rescue craft lifebuoy among others enabling “greater flexibility and operational edge” to face new-age multi-dimensional challenges.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

These multirole state-of-the-art vessels will be indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured by MDL, and will be delivered in a total period of 66 months (5.5 years), the Ministry said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US