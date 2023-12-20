GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Defence Ministry signs ₹1,614.89 crore deal for 6 next-gen OPVs for Coast Guard

The vessels will be indigenously designed, developed and manufactured by Mazagon Dockyard Shipbuilders Ltd, Mumbai and delivered in 66 months

December 20, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Dinakar Peri
These multirole state-of-the-art vessels will be indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured by MDL, and will be delivered in a total period of 66 months. Photo: X/@airnewsalerts

The Defence Ministry on December 20 signed a ₹1,614.89 crore contract with Mazagon Dockyard Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai for procurement of six next-generation Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPV) for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG).

“Out of the six vessels being procured, four would replace the existing ageing OPVs and the other two would augment the ICG fleet,” the Ministry said in a statement. These modern and high-tech ships will play a critical role in enhancing surveillance, law enforcement, search and rescue, maritime pollution response, and other important capabilities including humanitarian assistance by the ICG, it stated.

‘AI capable’

The Coast Guard said that along with several high-tech advanced features and equipment, these 115 m OPVs would be equipped with multipurpose drones, AI capability, and wirelessly-controlled remote water rescue craft lifebuoy among others enabling “greater flexibility and operational edge” to face new-age multi-dimensional challenges.

These multirole state-of-the-art vessels will be indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured by MDL, and will be delivered in a total period of 66 months (5.5 years), the Ministry said.

