National

Defence Ministry seals deal with BDL to acquire 4,690 anti-tank guided missiles

An Indian army soldier carries an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM). File Photo.  

The Defence Ministry on Friday sealed a deal with state-run Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) to acquire 4,960 anti-tank guided missiles at a cost of ₹ 1,188 crore for the Indian Army.

The missiles, having a range of 1,850 metres, can be fired from ground as well as vehicle-based launchers and their induction is planned to be completed in three years, the ministry said.

In the last few months, the ministry finalised a range of procurement projects for the three forces to enhance their overall combat capabilities.

“The acquisition wing of the Ministry of Defence signed a contract with defence public sector undertaking Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for supply of 4,960 MILAN-2T anti-tank guided missiles to Indian Army at a cost of ₹ 1,188 crore,” the ministry said in a statement.

The missiles are being produced by BDL under license from French defence major MBDA Missile Systems.

“These missiles can be fired from ground as well as vehicle-based launchers and can be deployed in anti-tank role for both offensive and defensive tasks,” the ministry said.

“Induction of these missiles will further enhance the operational preparedness of the armed forces. Induction is planned to be completed in three years,” it added.

Comments
Related Articles

Coronavirus | Punjab orders fresh curbs, shuts educational institutions to check surge

Edupayala temple closed EO tests positive for COVID-19

Boy drowns in Bhadrachalam, two women who tried to save him also drown

Elaborate Nalgonda MLC counting enters Day 3

TN Assembly polls | Farmers detained after walking naked to file nomination papers in Tiruvannamalai

Six killed in separate road accidents in Telangana

AIADMK expels MLA Thoppu Venkatachalam

Centre urges High Court to restrain WhatsApp from implementing new privacy policy

TN Assembly polls | AIADMK retrieved the livelihood rights of farmers on Cauvery issue, CM says

Two Kerala Congress legislators resign

TN Assembly polls | CPM manifesto calls for liquor prohibition, live telecast of Assembly proceedings

COVID-19 | Stelis Biopharma to make 200 million doses of Russian Sputnik V vaccine

TN Assembly polls | MNM manifesto not a plaster for immediate problems, Kamal Haasan says

In conversation with Shashi Tharoor

Agriculture MoS questions Global Hunger Index report’s methodology

Trinamool says free and fair elections not possible with ‘partisan and biased’ Election Commission

COVID-19 surge continues: Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab account for 76.48% of country’s total active cases

Walayar siblings death | Kerala High Court directs CBI to take over investigation

Assam Assembly Elections | BJP promotes hatred to create divisions among people, says Rahul Gandhi

IT searches lead to cash seizures in two different cases in TN

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 19, 2021 4:25:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/defence-ministry-seals-deal-with-bdl-to-acquire-4690-anti-tank-guided-missiles/article34107796.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY