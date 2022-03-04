Defence Ministry issues guidelines for Indians in Kharkiv

The long advisory details survival strategies, potential dangers, and steps to follow

Indian nationals, evacuated from crisis-hit Ukraine, upon their arrival at the Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad, early on March 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Defence Ministry on Thursday issued a long advisory of dos and don’ts, detailing potentially dangerous and difficult situations to be expected, as well as survival guidelines, for Indian nationals and students stuck in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

“Learn two or three sentences in Russian (e.g., we are students, we are not combatants, please do not harm us, we are from India),” the advisory said, also giving the translation in Russian. “At check-posts, do not alarm the armed personnel by suddenly reaching for things/documents in your pockets unless told to do so. Do not engage in sudden or jerky movements when confronted by armed personnel,” it said among the don’ts.

“Organise yourselves in small groups/squads of ten Indian students/within that organise buddy/pair system/nominate a coordinator and a deputy coordinator in each group of 10 persons,” the dos and ground rules stated. “Your presence and whereabouts must always be known to your buddy/small group coordinator.”

It asks Indian nationals to create a WhatsApp group, compile details (name, address, mobile numbers and contact in India) and share geolocation on WhatsApp with control rooms in the embassy or in New Delhi, as well as update the information every eight hours. “Only Coordinator/Deputy coordinator should communicate with local authorities/Embassy/Control Rooms in India to conserve phone batteries,” the advisory says.

“Refrain from commenting on social media,” said another don’t.

The advisory suggests a small kit of essential items be kept ready at hand round the clock. It should contain passport, ID card, essential medication, life-saving drugs, torch, matchbox, lighter, candles, cash, energy bars, power banks, water, first-aid kit, headgear, muffler, gloves, warm jacket, warm socks and a comfortable pair of shoes, as available.

“Conserve and share food and water: avoid full meals, eat smaller portions to extend the rations. Stay hydrated. If you find yourself in an open area/field, melt snow to make water,” the Ministry’s survival guidelines said.

The release lists several potentially dangerous and difficult situations to be expected, including aerial raids, attacks by aircraft or drones, missile attacks, artillery shelling, small arms or gunfire, grenade explosions, Molotov cocktails (including by local people or militia), building collapse, falling debris, Internet jamming, lack of electricity, lack of food and water, exposure to freezing temperature, psychological trauma and feeling of panic, injuries and lack of medical support, lack of transportation, and face-to-face situation with armed fighters or military personnel.