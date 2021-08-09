Defence Ministry didn't have any transaction with Pegasus-maker NSO, says govt

NEW DELHI:

09 August 2021 16:19 IST

NSO Group Technologies is the Israeli-based company whose spyware Pagesus was apparently used to spy on civilians, journalists, Ministers, parliamentarians and activists across the world.

The Ministry of Defence has “not had any transaction” with NSO Group Technologies, the government informed the Parliament on Monday.

“Ministry of Defence has not had any transaction with NSO Group Technologies,” Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha in response to a question.

Supreme Court is currently hearing a petition on the matter filed by senior journalists and the Editors Guild of India among others.