Defence Minister to inaugurate 90 infrastructure projects, attend North Tech Symposium in Jammu

September 12, 2023 10:03 am | Updated 10:03 am IST - Jammu

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be on a day-long visit to Jammu on September 12 where he will virtually inaugurate 90 projects of the BRO and attend the North Tech Symposium, an official said.

The infrastructure projects of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) include four airstrips and helipads that have been built along the northern and western borders, a defence spokesperson said.

After his arrival in Jammu in the morning, Mr. Singh will fly to Samba to inaugurate the state-of-the-art 422.9 metre Devak bridge on the Bishnah-Kaulpur-Phulpur Road.

Tomorrow, 12th September, I shall be in Jammu. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has played a significant role in strengthening India's border infrastructure. Looking forward to inaugurate several infra projects and also attend a symposium organised by SIDM, during the visit. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 11, 2023

The bridge is a part of the 90 infrastructure projects built by BRO at a cost of ₹2,941 crores, which includes 21 roads, 64 bridges, one tunnel, two airstrips, and two helipads, the official said.

It is of strategic importance to defence forces and will boost the socio-economic development of the region. Other projects will be inaugurated virtually, the spokesperson said.

The Defence Minister will later attend the ongoing North Tech Symposium at IIT Jammu's Jagti campus.

Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. M.V. Suchindra Kumar inaugurated the three-day symposium on September 11.