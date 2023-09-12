HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Defence Minister to inaugurate 90 infrastructure projects, attend North Tech Symposium in Jammu

He will also inagurate the state-of-the-art 422.9 metre Devak bridge on the Bishnah-Kaulpur-Phulpur Road

September 12, 2023 10:03 am | Updated 10:03 am IST - Jammu

PTI
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be on a day-long visit to Jammu on September 12 where he will virtually inaugurate 90 projects of the BRO and attend the North Tech Symposium, an official said.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be on a day-long visit to Jammu on September 12 where he will virtually inaugurate 90 projects of the BRO and attend the North Tech Symposium, an official said. | Photo Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be on a day-long visit to Jammu on September 12 where he will virtually inaugurate 90 projects of the BRO and attend the North Tech Symposium, an official said.

The infrastructure projects of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) include four airstrips and helipads that have been built along the northern and western borders, a defence spokesperson said.

After his arrival in Jammu in the morning, Mr. Singh will fly to Samba to inaugurate the state-of-the-art 422.9 metre Devak bridge on the Bishnah-Kaulpur-Phulpur Road.

The bridge is a part of the 90 infrastructure projects built by BRO at a cost of ₹2,941 crores, which includes 21 roads, 64 bridges, one tunnel, two airstrips, and two helipads, the official said.

It is of strategic importance to defence forces and will boost the socio-economic development of the region. Other projects will be inaugurated virtually, the spokesperson said.

The Defence Minister will later attend the ongoing North Tech Symposium at IIT Jammu's Jagti campus.

Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. M.V. Suchindra Kumar inaugurated the three-day symposium on September 11.

Related Topics

India / Jammu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.