Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits forward posts in Kupwara

Srinagar

18 July 2020 14:59 IST

His visit comes amid growing number of ceasefire violations by Pakistan and infiltration bids from across LoC

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday visited the forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Kupwara, on his second day visit to Union Territories (UTs) J&K and Ladakh.

An official said Mr. Singh visited Kupwara’s forward posts and interacted with the Army officials, who briefed him about the counter-infiltration grid.

“I visited a forward post near the LoC in Kupwara and interacted with the soldiers deployed there. We are extremely proud of these brave and courageous soldiers who are defending our country in every situation”, Mr. Singh tweeted after the visit.

His visit comes amid the growing number of ceasefire violations along LoC by Pakistan and infiltration bids from across the LoC.

At a high-level meeting in Srinagar on Friday, the Minister reportedly stressed on stepping up vigil along the LoC and directed to respond to any provocation effectively.

Visits Amarnath cave

Earlier in the day, Mr. Singh visited the holy cave of Amarnath and offered prayers.

“Feeling extremely blessed after praying at the Shri Amarnathji Holy Cave in Jammu and Kashmir”, he tweeted.

An official said the Minister stayed for around an hour at the cave shrine. He was accompanied by Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat besides other senior Army officials.