Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates 75 infrastructure projects across 11 States/UTs

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday (October 12, 2024) e-inaugurated 75 infrastructure projects — 22 roads, 51 bridges, and two other miscellaneous projects - constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) at a cost of ₹2,236 crore and spread across 11 border States and Union Territories including Andaman and Nicobar Islands from the headquarters of 33 Corps at Sukna Military Station in West Bengal. He later performed Shastra puja and celebrated Dussehra with troops there.

Of the 75 projects, 19 are in Jammu & Kashmir, 18 in Arunachal Pradesh, 11 in Ladakh, nine in Uttarakhand, six in Sikkim, five in Himachal Pradesh, two each in West Bengal and Rajasthan and one each in Nagaland, Mizoram, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. One of the main highlights was the inauguration of the Kupup-Sherathang Road in Sikkim which serves as a crucial link between Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg and Zuluk axis, a Defence Ministry statement said

On Friday, Mr. Singh virtually addressed the Phase-1 of the Army Commanders Conference from Darjeeling.

With the inauguration of these 75 projects, BRO has completed a total of 111 infrastructure projects in 2024 at an overall cost of ₹3,751 crore, the statement said. Last year, 125 infrastructure projects of BRO were dedicated to the nation at a cost of ₹3,611 crore.

Referring to the increased allocation of ₹6,500 crore for BRO in Union Budget 2024-25, Mr. Singh expressed hope that it would not only contribute to strategic infrastructure development, but will also prove helpful in socio-economic progress in the border areas, including the North East region. “In the last decade, we have built a vast network of roads from villages to cities, which has resulted in the country witnessing progress at an unprecedented pace.”

Mr. Singh assured the people that new dimensions will be added to the development of border areas. India will be one of the safest and strongest nations in the times to come, he said.

Mr. Singh offered prayers to a range of modern military equipment, including state-of-the-art infantry, artillery and communication systems, mobility platforms, and drone systems.

Addressing the troops he said, “India has never attacked any country out of hatred or contempt. We fight only when someone insults or tries to harm our integrity and sovereignty; when war is waged against religion, truth and human values. This is what we have inherited. We will continue to preserve this heritage. However, if our interests are threatened, we will not hesitate to take a big step. Shastra puja is a clear indication that if need be, the weapons/equipment will be used with full force.”