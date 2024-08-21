Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit U.S. from August 23 to 26

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will embark on an official visit to the United States (U.S.) from August 23 to 26, the Defence Ministry announced on Wednesday (August 21, 2024).

During the visit to further boost the comprehensive global strategic partnership between the two countries, Mr. Singh will hold a bilateral meeting with his U.S. counterpart Secretary Lloyd Austin and will also meet the U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

India’s plan to procure 31 MQ-9B Predator drones, the proposed joint manufacturing of Stryker infantry combat vehicles and co-production of GE F414 engines in India are likely to figure prominently in Mr. Singh’s talks with Austin, officials said on Tuesday (August 20, 2024).

“The visit is expected to further deepen and broaden the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership,” the Defence Ministry said announcing Mr. Singh’s trip to the U.S.

“The visit comes in the backdrop of the growing momentum in India-U.S. relations and defence engagements at multiple levels,” it said.

Mr. Singh will also chair a high-level roundtable meeting with the U.S. Defence industry on the ongoing and future defence collaborations. He will also interact with the Indian community during the visit.

