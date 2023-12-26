December 26, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - New Delhi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said he will visit Jammu and Rajouri on Wednesday. "Tomorrow, 27th December, I shall be in Jammu and Rajouri," Mr. Singh said in a post on X on Tuesday.

The Minister's visit comes following the death of four army personnel, two of them captain, during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district last week. Three more soldiers were injured in the same encounter.

According to the defence sources, more troops are being moved to the sector to strengthen the counter-terror grid.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT