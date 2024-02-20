Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to kick-start MILAN-2024 on February 21

February 20, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated February 21, 2024 02:11 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will arrive in the city on February 21 (Wednesday) to officially inaugurate MILAN-2024, a multilateral naval exercise hosted by the Indian Navy. He will inaugurate the MILAN Village at the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) base to mark the occasion.

On Tuesday, several events were organised, and they included a health trek, yoga session, MILAN of Young Officers, demo of Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV), and full dress rehearsal of the International City Parade.

The health trek was flagged off from the Dolphin’s Nose hill in which over 600 personnel from the Indian Navy and other friendly foreign Navies participated. It was followed by a yoga session at Yarada Beach.

In the MILAN of Young Officers, 50 young officers from the friendly foreign nations received hands-on experience across various Indian Navy platforms. They had an opportunity to sail on the Sail Training Ship, INS Tarangini. They learnt traditional seamanship and navigated the open sea together, transcending borders and building lasting friendship.

This apart, the Maritime Warfare Centre offered cutting-edge ship-handling simulators, allowing young officers to hone their navigation skills in diverse scenarios. This immersive training prepares them for real-world challenges at sea.

Through the DSRV demo at HSL, the Indian Navy showcased the submarine rescue technology. This offered a first-hand glimpse of the future of underwater rescue operations.

With the acquisition of two DSRVs in 2018, the Indian Navy joined the select group of nations that have the capability of rescue missions at staggering depths of up to 650 metres.

Later, the city witnessed a mesmerising full dress rehearsal of the International City Parade at RK Beach in which more than 2,000 personnel took part.

During the Air Demo, the marching bands from India and other participating nations enthralled the audience. The event also showcased the performance of schoolchildren and Sea Cadets.

The final event of the city parade and Air Demo was scheduled on February 22, in which Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate as chief guest.