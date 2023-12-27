GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaches Jammu to review security situation in J&K

December 27, 2023 12:41 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST - Jammu

PTI
Army personnel stand guard outside Airforce Station ahead of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit in Jammu, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023.

Army personnel stand guard outside Airforce Station ahead of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit in Jammu, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 reached here on a day-long tour of Jammu and Kashmir to review the security situation in the wake of a recent terrorist ambush in the border district of Poonch that left four soldiers dead, officials said.

Mr. Singh, accompanied by Army Chief General Manoj Pande, was received by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and General Officer Commanding-in-chief, northern command, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi at the technical airport, the officials said.

Soon after his arrival here, the Defence Minister left for Rajouri-Poonch sector where he is scheduled to review the security situation and the counter-terrorist operation which is going on in the region following the December 21 ambush at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Buffliaz in Poonch.

Three civilians, aged between 27 and 42, were found dead during the anti-terror operation in the area on December 22, sparking an outrage following allegations that they were picked up by the forces for questioning in the aftermath of the terrorist ambush.

The officials said the Defence Minister is likely to meet the families of the deceased civilians during his visit to Rajouri.

High-level meeting at Raj Bhawan

On his return from Rajouri, Mr. Singh is likely to review the security situation at a high-level meeting at the Raj Bhawan here, the officials said.

Security has been further beefed up across the Jammu region in the wake of the defence minister's visit.

Related Topics

ministers (government) / defence / terrorism (crime) / national security / Jammu and Kashmir / armed Forces

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.