Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performs Shashtra Puja at Sukhana Cantonment on Vijaya Dashmi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performed Shastra Puja at Sukhana Cantonment in Darjeeling on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami and celebrated the festival with Army jawans.

Visuals also emerged where the Minister was seen applying tilak on the forehead of the jawans.

Addressing the jawans on the occasion, Mr. Singh extended his heartfelt wishes.

“I wish all of you and your families a very happy Vijaya Dashmi. I am very glad I got to perform the Shastra Puja here among all of you. India is among the few countries where we pray to the Shastras and are treated with due respect. It might seem like a small thing, but in reality, it reflects our high respect and culture where we worship something before using it. You all might have seen that all professionals in the country worship their instruments once throughout the year. On Diwali and Vasant Panchami, students worship their ink and books. Musicians worship their musical instruments. Several families of our country are associated with the farmer families. Shashtra Puja is just not to worship our instruments but also our respect towards our work.”

Further, Mr. Singh said “You all have been following this ritual for years. Today’s day is the day of victory and also the day when Ram killed Ravan. It was not just that but a victory for humanity. I see the qualities of lord Ram in our soldiers. Our country till date has only attacked any other country when our culture was insulted and not because of any hatred. I once again extend my wishes to everyone on this occasion. Happy Vijayadashmi.”

