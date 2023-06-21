HamberMenu
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates Integrated Simulator Complex at Southern Naval Command

The ISC 'Dhruv' hosts modern state-of-the-art indigenously-built simulators that will significantly enhance practical training in the Indian Navy

June 21, 2023 03:42 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST - Kochi

PTI
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits the Integrated Simulator Complex ‘Dhruv’ at Southern Naval Command, in Kochi, Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits the Integrated Simulator Complex 'Dhruv' at Southern Naval Command, in Kochi, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on June 21 inaugurated the Integrated Simulator Complex (ISC) 'Dhruv' at the Southern Naval Command here. The ISC 'Dhruv' hosts modern state-of-the-art indigenously-built simulators that will significantly enhance practical training in the Indian Navy, a government release said.

"These simulators are envisaged to give real-time experience on navigation, fleet operations and naval tactics. These simulators will also be utilised for training of personnel from friendly countries," it said.

Amongst the many simulators in the complex, Singh visited the Multi-Station Handling Simulator (MSSHS), Air Direction and Helicopter Control Simulator (ADHCS) and the Astronavigation Dome, it said.

The ADHCS — developed by Institute for Systems Studies and Analysis, a DRDO laboratory — would be able to provide real-time operational environment scenarios to trainees, it said.

The Ship Handling Simulators produced by ARI Pvt Ltd, New Delhi have been exported to 18 countries and the Astronavigation Dome developed by Infovision Technologies Pvt Ltd is the first-of-its-kind in the Indian Navy, the release said.

It further said these technologically advanced simulators are indicative of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative and promise a great defence export potential for the nation.

Some of the other indigenously developed simulators in the complex included the Combat Management System and Maritime Domain Awareness Lab, the release said.

During the inauguration, the Defence Minister interacted with senior representatives from the firms involved in the development of these simulators, it said.

